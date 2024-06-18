Faedo (hip) is scheduled to join Triple-A Toledo this week to begin a rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.

Faedo has been on the injured list for just under two weeks with right hip inflammation, so he'll likely need just one or two rehab appearances before he's cleared to rejoin the Detroit bullpen. After being deployed mostly in middle relief or long relief earlier in the season, Faedo had moved his way into higher-leverage spots prior to landing on the IL. In his last 11 appearances before being deactivated, Faedo notched one win and six holds.