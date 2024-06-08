Brieske allowed two runs on three hits across two innings of relief in Friday's 10-0 loss to the Brewers. He walked two and struck out two.

The game was already essentially over after Detroit starter Reese Olson allowed eight runs over four innings, but Brieske didn't help matters. Even after the rough appearance, the righty still has a solid 2.70 ERA, and he's only been scored upon twice in seven appearances this season. Brieske should stick in a long relief role for the Tigers, giving him limited fantasy appeal at the moment despite his good play.