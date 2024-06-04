Brieske (1-0) tossed three scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Monday's 2-1 victory against the Rangers. He allowed one hit and struck out four.

After six solid innings from starter Tarik Skubal, Brieske came in and looked just as sharp as the team's ace. Brieske has been stellar so far for the Tigers, posting a 1.59 ERA across 11.1 innings, having been scored upon only once in six appearances. The righty's fantasy value is limited as a long reliever, though he'd get a boost if he sees more high-leverage work due to his strong play.