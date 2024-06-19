High-A West Michigan transferred Pacheco from its 7-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday after he underwent surgery June 11 to address a hamate excision in his right hand, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Pacheco suffered the injury while batting in West Michigan's June 6 game against South Bend and was placed on the 7-day IL a day later. The No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, Pacheco had gotten off to a poor start to the 2024 season before suffering the injury, slashing just .198/.263/.316 with four home runs in 194 plate appearances. After getting moved to the 60-day IL, Pacheco won't be eligible to return to the West Michigan lineup until early August.