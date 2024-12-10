Jung underwent a minimally invasive surgical procedure on his right wrist in October, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jung had been dealing with right wrist inflammation late in the season and the 24-year-old is expected to be ready to go for spring training in February. Jung appeared in 34 games with the Tigers during the 2024 regular season, producing a .241 average with five doubles, three RBI and 14 runs scored over 79 at-bats. Manager A.J. Hinch noted Monday that Jung will be given an opportunity to win a job during spring training, and he'll see work at third base, second base and in the designated hitter slot, per Petzold.