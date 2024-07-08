The Tigers reinstated Baez (back) from the 10-day injured list Monday. He'll start at shortstop and bat seventh in the Tigers' series opener versus the Guardians.

Detroit optioned infielder Ryan Kreidler to Triple-A Toledo to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Baez, who missed a month of action while recovering from lumbar spine inflammation. Baez proved his health while playing in rehab games with Toledo on four consecutive days last week and will immediately step back into an everyday role in the middle infield for Detroit. Before landing on the shelf, Baez had been among baseball's least productive regulars, accruing a .183/.209/.247 slash line with one home run and six stolen bases over 53 games. Despite his reputation and past production, the 31-year-old looks to be little more than an accumulator -- and a low-end one, at that -- rather than a true fantasy asset at this stage of his career.