Baez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 9-1 win over the Angels.

After hitting zero home runs in his first 24 appearances this season, Baez has now gone deep in three straight games. The 32-year-old, who has settled in as Detroit's primary center fielder recently, has had a nice bounceback season with a .300 batting average and .804 OPS across 27 contests. Baez batted just .184 with a .515 OPS during the regular season in 2024.