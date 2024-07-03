Baez (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

Baez has been out since June 11 while dealing with lumbar inflammation, but he now appears to be on the cusp of returning to the major-league roster. The shortstop will likely play in multiple games with Toledo before being activated from the 10-day injured list. Baez has struggled to a .183/.209/.247 slash line with one home run, 25 RBI, 15 runs scored and six stolen bases over 53 games this season, not providing much value to fantasy managers.