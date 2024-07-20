Canha (wrist) went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Canha missed the last game before the All-Star break with a sore wrist but was able to return following the long layoff. The veteran outfielder hasn't really gotten going yet for the Tigers, as he's batting just .229 with a .688 OPS in his first season with the team. Last year, Canha batted .262 with a .755 OPS for the Brewers and Mets. He's had an OPS of .700 or better in each of the previous six seasons, so he'll need a strong finish in 2024 to keep that streak alive.