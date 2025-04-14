Canha (hip) is expected to begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.
Canha landed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a left abductor strain that he suffered when colliding with the outfield wall while attempting to catch a flyball against the Twins on Tuesday. He's progressed enough in his recovery to embark on a rehab assignment, but it's unclear whether he'll be activated from the IL when eligible April 19. Canha went 5-for-14 with two walks and four runs scored prior to his injury.
