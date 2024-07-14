Canha (wrist) said Sunday that he will rest and do treatment over the All-Star break and hopes to be able to play in Detroit's first game of the second half next Friday in Toronto, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Canha exited Saturday's 11-9 extra-inning win over the Dodgers early due to a sore wrist and isn't in the lineup for Sunday's series finale, though Jason Beck of MLB.com notes that the veteran is available in an emergency situation. Canha doesn't look like he'll need a trip to the injured list, especially with the extra rest afforded by the All-Star break.