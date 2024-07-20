Holton picked up the save in Friday's 5-4 win against the Blue Jays, pitching a clean inning with no strikeouts.

The 28-year-old southpaw required only 10 pitches to safely lock up his fourth career save against the six, seven and eight hitters in the Toronto lineup. Detroit manager A.J. Hinch was playing the matchups in this game, as the Tigers' usual closer, Jason Foley, pitched against the Blue Jays' heart-of-the order in the eighth inning. However, Holton may see more save chances in the future, as he's been solid since May 25, going 3-for-3 in save opportunities while pitching to a 2.70 ERA across 26.2 innings.