Stewart (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

Stewart has been on the shelf since early May with right shoulder tendinitis but is ready to test himself in a game setting after getting through several throwing sessions without any hiccups. With a 0.66 ERA and 34.8 percent strikeout rate over 41 career innings with the Twins, Stewart will be a big boost to the bullpen once he returns, which should happen at the start of the second half.