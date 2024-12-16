Stewart (shoulder) started throwing in mid-November, but the Twins are unsure if he will be ready for the start of spring training, the Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Stewart underwent season-ending arthroscopic right shoulder surgery in August, and his initial recovery timeline was 5-to-6 months. He's been a lockdown reliever for Minnesota when healthy, collecting a 0.66 ERA and 56:17 K:BB through his first 41 innings with the Twins in 2023 and early 2024. However, he hurt his shoulder in May last year and wasn't the same pitcher thereafter, leaving his status for 2025 somewhat in question. If healthy and back to his prior form, he'd be a top setup option in the bullpen.