Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said prior to Sunday's game against the Giants that a recent MRI revealed that Correa (heel) is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Correa is out of the lineup for a second straight game Sunday due to the injury, which had previously been classified as a bruised right heel. The updated diagnosis is somewhat worrisome considering that Correa contended with plantar fasciitis for a significant portion of the 2023 season, though that injury was to his left foot. According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, Correa's latest case of plantar fasciitis isn't believed to be as severe as the one he dealt with in 2023, but the issue nonetheless makes it far from a lock that the veteran shortstop will be ready to go for the Twins' first game out of the All-Star break next Saturday versus the Brewers. Correa was named to his third All-Star Game and will still be in attendance for the Midsummer Classic in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday, but Hefland relays that his availability for the exhibition is up in the air at the moment due to the injury.