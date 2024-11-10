Correa's recovery from plantar fasciitis in his right foot is progressing ahead of his recovery from the same problem in his left foot last offseason, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey told The Athletic. "He's tracking in a positive direction. He's got good plans for how he's going to handle it therapeutically and I think he's in a good place," said Falvey.

Correa was sidelined with plantar fasciitis in his right foot from just before the All-Star break until Sept. 14. He was able to play 11 games in September in which he showed little rust despite no minor-league rehab games, hitting .325 with a .960 OPS. He was clearly not moving at full speed, but the rest and rehab in the offseason should have him ready for spring training. After he struggled with plantar fasciitis in his left foot during the 2023 season that limited him at at the plate, the health of his feet will be something to watch in spring training.