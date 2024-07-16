Correa (heel) was removed Monday from the American League All-Star Game roster and was replaced by the Rangers' Corey Seager, the Associated Press reports.

Though Correa is still expected to attend All-Star festivities in Arlington, Texas this week, his removal from the roster comes as little surprise after he missed the Twins' final two games before the break due to plantar fasciitis in his right heel. Dan Hayes of The Athletic relays that Correa's latest case of plantar fasciitis isn't as severe as the instance of injury he contended with on his left foot for a large portion of the 2023 season, but it's not yet clear whether Correa will be back in action when the Twins return to action Saturday versus the Brewers.