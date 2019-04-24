Rosario went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 10-4 loss to the Astros.

His first-inning blast off Wade Miley was Rosario's 10th homer of the year and ninth in the last 13 games -- a stretch during which he's hitting .315 (17-for-54) with 14 runs and 18 RBI. After two remarkably similar seasons, the 27-year-old appears headed for a career-best campaign in 2019.

