The Twins selected Castellano with the ninth pick in the Rule 5 draft Wednesday, JJ Cooper of Baseball America reports.

Castellano was one of the Phillies' best pitching prospects and one of the most notable fantasy prospects to be taken in this year's Rule 5 draft. A 23-year-old righty with a projectable 6-foot-3 frame, Castellano struck out 86 in 63.1 innings at High-A and logged a 3.79 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 50:9 K:BB in 40.1 innings over eight starts at Double-A. He seems ready to work out of a big-league bullpen, but Castellano's development as a starter may be put on hold during his rookie season as the Twins will look to keep him on the big-league roster all season in order to retain his rights.