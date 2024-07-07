Miranda went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Astros.

Miranda hit an RBI single in the second inning and then tied a major-league record in the fourth by recording a hit in his 12th consecutive at-bat. It's safe to say Miranda has been on fire, registering his third consecutive multi-hit effort and extending his overall hit streak to 10 games. He has enjoyed a major bounceback campaign in 2024, slashing .328/.370/.531 with nine home runs, 43 RBI and 35 runs scored over 262 plate appearances.