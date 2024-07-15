The Twins have selected Diaw with the 96th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

While Diaw's arm strength and agility should allow him to begin his professional career at catcher, he lacks extensive experience at the position and could eventually shift to the outfield if he can't stick behind the dish. Regardless, Diaw's bat will be his main draw rather than his defense, as the 21-year-old boasts solid bat-to-ball skills and is able to generate a modicum of pop from his 6-foot-1, 215-pound frame.