Farmer (finger) will start at second base and bat ninth in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the White Sox.

Farmer hadn't played in either of the Twins' last two games after he exited the team's 3-2 win over the Astros on Sunday, when he was hit on the index finger by a pitch. The injury is apparently a non-issue at this point, however, as Farmer will head back into the starting nine for the second leg of the twin bill. The right-handed-hitting Farmer typically makes most of his starts against left-handed pitching, but he'll face off against White Sox righty Drew Thorpe on Wednesday.