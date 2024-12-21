The White Sox are acquiring Booser in a trade with Boston, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, the Red Sox are receiving a minor-league pitcher in return.

It appeared that Booser could end up being a career minor-leaguer until he reached the majors for the first time as a 31-year-old last year with Boston. The lefty reliever fared pretty well with the Red Sox, compiling a 3.38 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 43:16 K:BB over 42.2 innings while picking up two wins, one save (along with two blown saves) and five holds. Booser bounced between the minors and majors throughout the campaign and also spent time on the injured list in August and September due to an elbow injury, but he could open the 2025 campaign in the big-league bullpen with his new club. Chicago's relief corps ranked last in the majors in blown saves and walks last season while posting a 4.74 ERA, third-worst among big-league clubs.