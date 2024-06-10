Flexen didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out three.

Both of the hits Flexen allowed went for extra-bases, with David Hamilton notching a solo homer in the fifth inning and Jarren Duran logging a triple in the fourth. In his last three starts, Flexen has allowed nine total hits and owns a 3.00 ERA with 13 strikeouts across 15.0 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in a projected start against the Diamondbacks on Friday.