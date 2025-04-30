The Cubs selected Flexen's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Flexen altered his arm slot before posting a 1.16 ERA and 21:8 K:BB over 23.1 frames covering five starts with Iowa. The righty will work as a long reliever for now, but making starts at some point down the line is possible if he pitches well.
