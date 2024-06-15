Flexen (2-6) took the loss Friday against Arizona, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out two.

Flexen couldn't avoid Arizona's bats in this outing, yielding a season-high nine hits and generating only six whiffs out of his 75 pitches. The Chicago right-hander now owns a 5.35 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 51:26 K:BB in 67.1 innings this season. Flexen returns home -- where he has been especially poor with a 5.70 ERA over 36.1 innings -- for his next scheduled start against the Astros.