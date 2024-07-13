Flexen (2-8) took the loss against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts over six innings.

Flexen allowed a run in the first inning and was charged with another as an inherited runner came around to score in the seventh. He yielded 10 hard-hit balls on 78 pitches but was able to limit the damage and has now logged three consecutive quality starts despite failing to record a win in any of them. The 30-year-old will take a 4.73 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 71:36 K:BB across 97 innings into the All-Star break.