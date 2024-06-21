Flexen allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out six batters over six innings in a no-decision against Houston on Thursday.

This was a nice bounce-back for Flexen after he allowed six runs (four earned) over 3.1 innings against Arizona in his previous start. The right-hander completed six frames Thursday for the first time since early May and finished with just his third quality start of the season. Flexen has had a tough time in his first campaign with the White Sox, posting a 5.03 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 73.1 frames.