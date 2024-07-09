Flexen allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four batters over six innings in a no-decision against Minnesota on Monday.

Flexen served up a solo homer to Trevor Larnach in the first inning but yielded just one more run over the remainder of his outing. He picked up his third quality start over his past four appearances, though he doesn't have a victory over that span. In fact, Flexen's last win came 12 starts ago on May 8. He's been giving the White Sox good length of late, though, going at least 5.2 frames in each of his past four starts.