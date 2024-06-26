Flexen (2-7) took the loss Tuesday against the Dodgers, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

Things went poorly for Flexen from the get-go as Shohei Ohtani led off the game with a 376-foot homer to right field. The 29-year-old righty has made nine starts since his last win against the Rays on May 8, producing a 5.81 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 35:19 K:BB over 43.1 innings over that span. Flexen looks to capture that elusive third win in his next start, tentatively slated to be against Colorado this weekend.