The White Sox are expected to select Ellis' contract from Double-A Birmingham ahead of Tuesday's game against the Cubs, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

The 26-year-old Ellis has slashed just .258/.341/.308 at Birmingham in 2024 and owns a career .665 OPS in four minor-league seasons. However, he's lauded for his speed and defense and has gone 34-for-35 on stolen base attempts this season. Even on the talent-deficient White Sox, Ellis seems unlikely to see significant playing time and may see most of his work as a late-inning defensive replacement or pinch-runner.