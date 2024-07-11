Leasure allowed one earned run on one hit across one inning of work to earn a hold in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Leasure still earned his ninth hold of the season despite serving up a solo homer to Matt Wallner. He has made two appearances since rejoining the big-league club Monday, though he's given up three homers and five earned runs. The White Sox may be interested in continuing to give Leasure looks in high-leverage situations to aid his development, but he's given up at least one earned run in five of his last 10 outings.