Robert (hip) will be activated from the 10-day injured list and return to the White Sox lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Cubs, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Robert has been sidelined since early April with a Grade 2 right hip flexor strain but is ready to roll after he went 3-for-27 with two home runs over eight rehab games. While Robert is in the lineup Tuesday, manager Pedro Grifol has previously noted that his center fielder will be given extra off days initially as he eases back into action.