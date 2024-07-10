Foster's (elbow) returned to Chicago on Wednesday after his rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte was paused due to a strained back, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Foster will be further examined in Chicago, but he doesn't appear to be dealing with a major setback, as the White Sox haven't ruled out sending him back out on his rehab assignment as soon as this weekend. The right-hander hasn't pitched in the majors since September 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery but could be a factor in the White Sox's bullpen in the second half.