Foster (elbow) began a rehab assignment Monday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, striking out two over a scoreless inning.

Foster is working his way back from April 2023 Tommy John surgery, so he'll likely need the full 30-day rehab window to get fully ramped up. The right-hander opened his rehab assignment Monday on a positive note and is expected to make at least a few more appearances in the ACL before eventually moving up to one of the White Sox's higher-level affiliates. During his last healthy season in 2022, Foster made 48 appearances out of the White Sox bullpen and turned in a 4.40 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 45 innings.