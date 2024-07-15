The White Sox have selected Antonacci with the 140th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Antonacci took home Division II JUCO Player of the Year honors in 2023 before moving up to the Division I level with Coastal Carolina in 2024. His production didn't suffer much with the jump in competition, as he hit .367 and got on-base at a Sun Belt Conference-leading .523 clip. A disciplined left-handed hitter who makes quality contact against both lefties and righties and walks at a high clip, Antonacci lacks the power or speed to profile as an interesting fantasy asset down the road. He also has defensive concerns, as his average arm strength likely limits him to second base in the infield.