Banks blew the save Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing one run on one hit with one strikeout during the ninth inning.

Despite the White Sox's fluid closer role, Banks hadn't seen much ninth-inning work this season but took the mound Sunday with a one-run lead. He couldn't convert what would've been his second save of 2024, as he allowed a leadoff double to David Hamilton, who stole third and was brought home on a sacrifice fly by Reese McGuire to send the game to extras. While it's worth noting that Banks received a save chance, it's tough to project who'll receive ninth-inning work.