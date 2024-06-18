The Yankees selected Rice's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Rice earned a call-up after slashing .275/.393/.532 with 15 home runs, nine stolen bases and a 56:40 K:BB over 268 plate appearances between Double-A Trenton and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He's a catcher and a first baseman but is in line to be used mostly in the latter capacity while Anthony Rizzo (arm) is sidelined. Rice is starting at first base and batting sixth in his major-league debut Tuesday versus the Orioles.