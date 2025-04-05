Rice went 1-for-4 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 9-4 win over the Pirates.

Rice has hit safely in five of seven games to begin the season, and he's recorded a steal in each of the last two contests. The 26-year-old was caught on his only attempt at swiping a bag in 2024, but he's apparently making an effort to get more involved on the basepaths this season, especially when he's hitting leadoff as he has over the last two games. He's batting .350 with two home runs, two doubles, two RBI and seven runs scored over 25 plate appearances so far.