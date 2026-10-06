Rice went 2-for-3 with a walk and two solo home runs during Game 2 of the ALDS against the Rays on Monday.

The 27-year-old slugger launched solo shots during the fourth and eighth innings, but the rest of the Yankees offense stayed dormant in Tampa Bay. It's already Rice's second two-homer game of the playoffs, which matches the number of times he achieved that feat across 154 contests during the regular season. After scoring nine runs in both wild-card games last week, Rice's two solo shots are the only offense New York has managed in the first two games of the ALDS.