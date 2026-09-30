Rice went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and six RBI in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Red Sox on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old posted a 1.055 OPS over 22 games in September and carried his hot bat into the postseason with a fifth-inning solo homer and an eighth-inning grand slam in Tuesday's blowout victory. Rice clubbed 41 homers with 97 RBI, 105 runs and a .264/.363/.534 slash line in 154 regular-season games this year, with his breakout helping to cover the absence of Aaron Judge (calf).