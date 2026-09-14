Rice went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in a 2-0 victory over the Mets on Sunday.

It looked like the Yankees could be in for a big game on offense when Rice went deep to right field leading off their half of the first inning, but only one additional run was scored by either team for the rest of the contest. The long ball continued a nice September for Rice, as he's slashing .368/.467/.605 with three home runs, 10 runs and four RBI through 10 games this month. He's been one of the best hitters in the league this year, ranking ninth among qualified hitters in OPS (.884) and 13th in RBI (90) while tying for fifth in homers (38).