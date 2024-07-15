Rice went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in a loss to the Orioles on Sunday.

Rice was hitless through four at-bats but came through when it mattered most, swatting a three-run homer in the ninth inning off Baltimore closer Craig Kimbrel to give New York a 5-3 lead. That result didn't hold, as the Orioles plated three runs in the bottom of the frame to pull out the victory, but Rice's heroics still stand out. While the rookie is batting just .228 on the campaign, he's shown a flair for the big moment, batting .280 with runners in scoring position and already adding a three-homer game to his big-league resume.