Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that he plans to use Rice at first base "a little bit here" and is "going to try" to work him in at catcher during blowout games, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Boone has begun to think about how he will deploy Rice -- who has a .958 OPS with eight home runs -- when the Yankees get Giancarlo Stanton (elbows) back from the injured list. Rice saw one inning at catcher in the April 27 win against the Blue Jays and Boone wanted to play him behind the plate Tuesday in Baltimore but decided against it after Rice was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. The 26-year-old Rice is a natural catcher and works out there and at first base every day. Rice could see enough game action at catcher to earn eligibility there in fantasy leagues, although it probably won't happen anytime soon. Stanton is progressing in his rehab but is not close to returning, so Boone has time to mull how to use Rice once the team is at full strength. The manager did say he is not considering using Rice at any unfamiliar positions, so when Rice plays in the field it will be at first base or catcher.