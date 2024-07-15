The Yankees have selected Cunningham with the 53rd overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Cunningham had more success pitching in the Cape Cod League than in his first two years at Vanderbilt, but he pitched well enough this spring to give the Yankees confidence in their ability to develop him as a starting pitcher. The 6-foot-5 230-pound power righty sits in the mid-90s with his fastball and pairs it with a plus changeup that was one of the best in the nation this year. His slider lags behind as a distant third pitch.