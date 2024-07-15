The Yankees have selected Carter with the 152nd overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 237-pound Carter is an imposing presence on the mound and fits the mold of a power pitcher, as he sported a fastball that typically sat around 96 to 99 miles per hour this spring and maxed out at 103. However, Carter struggled to maintain his mechanics and command his fastball consistently, and his other offerings didn't play up well enough for him to yield quality results as a starter during his collegiate career at Vanderbilt. He'll likely make the full-time move to the bullpen as he begins his professional career.