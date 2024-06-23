The Yankees transferred Burdi (hip) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Burdi's move to the 60-day injured list is to make room on the 40-man roster for J.D. Davis, who the Yankees acquired from the Athletics on Sunday. Burdi was placed on the 15-day injured list May 24 due to right hip inflammation. He received a platet-rich injection for the injury June 2, but he hasn't been cleared to start throwing. Burdi appeared in 12 games before landing on the injured list, registering a 1.86 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 9.2 innings.