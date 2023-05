Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Monday's game against the Athletics. He allowed one walk and struck out one over two scoreless innings.

The Yankees will likely replace Ramirez with a fresh arm after he took care of the final six outs in the series opener. He's allowed two runs on five hits and walked three while fanning four over three appearances in the big leagues this season (6.1 frames).