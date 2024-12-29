George provided 13 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and five steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-111 victory over the Jazz.

George's work on defense proved to be invaluable in the win, as his five steals offset a low shot volume. George will have to adjust to life as the third-best scoring option when Joel Embiid is active, but he's proving to be a great upgrade for Philly during his first year with the team. Injuries have been an issue this season, but he's logged nine consecutive games in the starting lineup following his last absence.