Wiseman agreed on a two-year deal with the Pacers on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Pistons let Wiseman walk in free agency, and the former No. 2 overall pick will join the Pacers to backup Myles Turner. Wiseman played one full season with Detroit after being acquired from the Warriors in 2022-23, during which he averaged a career-low 7.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.6 blocks across 17.3 minutes in 63 regular-season games. The 23-year-old will aim for a fresh start where he can revitalize his career on a team that hopes to contend.